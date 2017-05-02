North Charleston officer pleads guilty in Walter Scott case

A former North Charleston police officer who fatally shot a man in the back as he ran from a traffic stop struggle pleaded guilty Tuesday to one federal charge of excessive use of force.

Michael Slager entered the plea in federal court. As part of the plea agreement, federal prosecutors agreed to drop two other civil rights charges against him. He will be sentenced at later date.

The family of the man Slager killed Walter Scott said they thought justice had occurred. “Michael Slager admitted what he did,” Scott’s mother Judy told reporters after Tuesday’s hearing. “That was enough years for me. Because no matter how many years Michael Slager gets, it would not bring back my son.”

Excessive use of force is a felony punishable by a maximum of life in prison, although defendants who plead guilty rarely receive the maximum sentence.