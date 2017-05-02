North Charleston officer pleads guilty in Walter Scott case

A former North Charleston police officer who fatally shot a man in the back as he ran from a traffic stop struggle pleaded guilty Tuesday to one federal charge of excessive use of force.
Michael Slager entered the plea in federal court. As part of the plea agreement, federal prosecutors agreed to drop two other civil rights charges against him. He will be sentenced at later date.
The family of the man Slager killed Walter Scott said they thought justice had occurred. “Michael Slager admitted what he did,” Scott’s mother Judy told reporters after Tuesday’s hearing. “That was enough years for me. Because no matter how many years Michael Slager gets, it would not bring back my son.”
Excessive use of force is a felony punishable by a maximum of life in prison, although defendants who plead guilty rarely receive the maximum sentence.
A jury last year was not able to reach a verdict in Slager’s state murder trial. Shortly after the sentencing, Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson released a statement announcing the state would not pursue the murder charges any further.
“My hope is by Michael Slager standing up in court, admitting that what he did was wrong, that he knew it was wrong, that it was willful and was not self-defense, I hope that will make law enforcement safer,” Wilson said in a press conference after the ruling. She said she hoped the conviction would show the public that police can be held responsible if they break the law.
Defense attorney Andy Savage said he would not comment on the ruling until Slager is sentenced.
Slager was charged after an April 2015 shooting, when he killed Walter Scott after Scott tried to flee from a traffic stop. Initially, Slager told fellow officers he shot Scott after the other man gained control of his Taser. However, investigators filed charges after a bystander revealed he had recorded the shooting on his cell phone. The footage did not show the entire struggle, but clearly showed Scott break away from the officer and Slager firing eight times as Scott ran until he fell to the ground.
The officer said he fired because he had feared for his life in the struggle. North Charleston Police terminated his contract after the shooting.