Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— The former North Charleston police officer accused of killing Walter Scott in April 2015 pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights charge.

— Scott’s family says they felt justice was done with the guilty plea.

— Voters in the north central part of South Carolina are voting on party nominations in the race to replace U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney.

— A North Charleston officer was injured early Tuesday in a wreck following a chase.