Legislation banning drones over military bases making its way through SC Senate

Flying drones over military bases in South Carolina would be banned under legislation making its way through the state Senate.

State Sen. Thomas McElveen, D-Sumter, offered the amendment that would ban drones from flying over military bases during debate Tuesday. “It basically would say that it would be unlawful to fly an unmanned aerial vehicle within a horizontal distance of 1,000 feet or a vertical distance of 400 feet from a state or federal military installation,” McElveen said on the floor.

McElveen said utility companies which use drones to check on lines could still get permission from the base. “Any utility that wants to call protocol can do that and get that approval pretty easily,” McElveen said on the floor of the Senate Tuesday afternoon.

Some senators argue that airspace over federal military bases is not a state matter.

State Sen. Chip Campsen, R-Charleston, said South Carolina cannot regulate the airspace over federal military bases. “I’m not saying use an F-18, but the federal government has that authority. And if someone if violating that they ought to assert that authority,” he said.

Senators ultimately did not pass the bill Tuesday, carrying the measure over for debate later this week.