SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:
— Congress approved a $1.1 trillion spending bill Wednesday, but at least one SC congressman is calling it “crap.”
— Members of the House and Senate met to hammer out a compromise on the road funding bill.
— A bill strengthening South Carolina’s public records law by reducing fees and wait times for documents again faces opposition in the Senate.
— Myrtle Beach leaders have delayed talks on limiting what merchants can sell on the city’s famous Ocean Boulevard.