SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Congress approved a $1.1 trillion spending bill Wednesday, but at least one SC congressman is calling it “crap.”

— Members of the House and Senate met to hammer out a compromise on the road funding bill.

— A bill strengthening South Carolina’s public records law by reducing fees and wait times for documents again faces opposition in the Senate.

— Myrtle Beach leaders have delayed talks on limiting what merchants can sell on the city’s famous Ocean Boulevard.