Two legislators advance in GOP primary to replace Mulvaney, Parnell wins Democratic

For the past six years, both State Rep. Tommy Pope and former State Rep. Ralph Norman represented York County in the South Carolina House of Representatives.

Now both men will face off in the Republican runoff for an open seat in Congress after being separated by only about 100 votes in Tuesday’s primary.

Meanwhile, Sumter financial advisor Archie Parnell clinched the Democratic nomination and will face the winner next month.

The candidates are vying to replace Republican Mick Mulvaney, who resigned his seat in the Fifth Congressional District after he was confirmed as director of the White House Office of Management and Budget.

Both Pope, a more establishment-minded Republican who serves as the number two officer in the state House, and Norman, a Libertarian-leaning conservative who resigned his seat in February to seek the nomination, were able to draw enough votes from across the Fifth District to easily offset competition in their home county.

“As we go forward and we talk about what’s best for the Fifth District and talk about what’s best for our community, I am more than glad to compare records with any other candidate, to discuss what we have or have not done,” Pope told supporters at his watch party. “And lay the truth out to bare and let the people of the Fifth District speak.”

Pope was able to win many of the precincts in Rock Hill and western York County, while Norman dominated in home base around the Charlotte suburbs of Fort Mill and Tega Cay. The two enter the May 16 runoff in an effective tie, with Pope receiving 30.5 percent of the vote to Norman’s 30.2 percent, according to early returns from the State Election Commission.

“I’m so glad that the people have come out,” Norman said to his own supporters. “We’re going to go to work tomorrow. It’s going to be a challenge.”

State Guard Commander Tom Mullikin finished third with 19.5 percent of the vote, having taken many of the precincts around his home in Camden. Former South Carolina GOP Chairman Chad Connelly finished fourth with 14.2 percent of the vote. Anti-Common Core activist Sheri Few received just below five percent support, while Fort Mill attorney Kris Wampler and Lake Wylie international aid worker Ray Craig each captured less than one percent.

On the Democratic side, Parnell easily defeated military veterans Les Murphy and Alexis Frank to win the nomination with 71 percent of the vote. While all three candidates are political newcomers, Parnell had the support of Democratic Party leaders who hope he can ride a backlash against President Donald Trump to pull off an upset in the conservative-leaning district.

“This is just the beginning,” Parnell said in his statement. “Everyone needs to play a part – in raising money, knocking on doors, making calls, and getting out our vote. Wherever you are in the country, if you care about the direction our country is headed, get involved in our race today.”

However the party may have its work cut out for the June 20 special election. Only about 18,600 people voted in the Democratic primary on Tuesday, compared to almost 39,000 on the Republican side.