Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— South Carolina’s Republicans in Congress all voted in favor of the GOP replacement plan for the Affordable Care Act.

— A bill allowing farmers to grow industrial hemp is headed to the governor’s desk.

— Goose Creek Police are investigating potential video of a rape shared among students at a high school.

— Several bridges near the town of Manning were reopened Thursday, more than 18 months after they were destroyed in the 2015 floods.