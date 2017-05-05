Probation agent charged after sexual act with woman he was supervising

A former agent with South Carolina’s probation agency has been charged after he admitted having a sexual relationship with one of the cases he supervised.

A warrant released Thursday by the State Law Enforcement Division states 46-year-old Craig Smith was charged with misconduct in office. According to a warrant, the former state Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services agent admitted conducting sexual acts with a female probationer while he was on duty in Georgetown County last October. The warrant states the acts were consensual.

He was arrested later that day and released on a $25,000 bond. He faces up to 10 years in prison, if convicted.

The woman was not identified in the report. However, the warrant states agents charged Smith after receiving statements from both her and Smith. It was not clear what led investigators to suspect the sexual relationship.

The case will be prosecuted by the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, which handles cases in Georgetown and Horry counties.