Spartanburg legislator to step down from House, citing health issues

A Spartanburg legislator will announce Friday that he plans to step down from his House position, due to health issues.

State Rep. Harold Mitchell, D-Spartanburg, has represented South Carolina House District 31 for the past 13 years. However, he told South Carolina Radio Network that he decided to resign at the end of the session after a health-related incident in April which caused him to take a leave from the House.

He admitted he rethought his political career after his fellow House member former State Rep. Joe Neal died suddenly in February from a heart attack. “I’ve dodged the bullet a couple of times already,” he said in a brief phone interview.

Mitchell plans to make the announcement at the Spartanburg County administrative building around 3 p.m.

The 51-year-old lawmaker served as the Legislative Black Caucus chairman last session and has a reputation in the chamber for leading behind the scenes. He was a staunch critic of then-Gov. Nikki Haley’s refusal to expand Medicaid eligibility to accept more federal dollars in the early-2010s.

However, he ran into legal issues in 2012 and eventually pleaded guilty to two charges of failing to file state tax returns. He was sentenced to one year for each count, but the sentence was suspended to three years’ probation and the payment of $5,989.30 for all taxes owed.

He then fined $16,100 two years later and ordered to repay more than $7,400 after the House Ethics Committee found he could not account for how thousands had been spent after he converted campaign donations into cash that he used without obtaining required receipts. The committee also found he did not report any contributions or expenditures at all from 2008 until 2013.

In his private life, Mitchell is executive director of the Regenesis Community Development Corporation. The group works to redevelop former blighted or industrial areas into affordable housing.