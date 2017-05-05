Tornado touchdown confirmed in Holly Hill

A National Weather Service survey team has confirmed a tornado touched down in southern Orangeburg County late Thursday night.

According to local media reports, the team made the determination Friday morning after examining severe thunderstorm damage in the town of Holly Hill.

The storm downed trees and tore the roofs off several buildings in Colleton and Orangeburg counties.

The Holly Hill Police tweeted a photo early Friday morning which showed a tin roof blocking a street in the darkness. Meanwhile, Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said a tree had fallen on a car in an area north of Walterboro.

As of Friday morning, there were no reports of any injuries in South Carolina due to the storms.

A NWS meteorologist said radar imagery also suggested potential tornadoes in Clarendon and Sumter counties, but no damage has yet been confirmed.