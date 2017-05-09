South Carolina has a new top dog

There is a new top dog in South Carolina. He is a bulldog puppy named Mac.

Gov. Henry McMaster introduced the 11-week-old puppy to reporters after a bill singing ceremony Monday morning at the Governor’s Mansion.

South Carolina had been without a First Dog since March when the governor’s other bulldog Boots died from lymphatic cancer.

“He’s filling the big hole in our heart that was left by our wonderful English bull, Boots, who passed away not too long ago,” McMaster said in a video released on Twitter on Sunday. McMaster said he is a great little pup.

Mac is named after the governor’s father in law McMaster said.