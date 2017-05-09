University of South Carolina offers discounts to out-of-state students

The University of South Carolina offers lots of tuition breaks to out-of-state students.

The State newspaper reports the discounts add up to about $40 million this year and are part of a nationwide effort since the early 2000s to recruit academically-strong out-of-state students.

Some critics are worried that recruiting many out-of-state students could take classroom space away from lower-performing South Carolina students who, with a little help, could graduate from college.

According to the newspaper, critics also contend that by being reliant on out-of-state students — who are typically white and come fro upper-middle-class families could result in public colleges in South Carolina with student populations that look more like country clubs than the state itself.

But University of South Carolina officials say out-of-state recruitment efforts have been positive and beneficial

Officials said the school’s growing out-of-state enrollment has helped it make up for funding cuts from the state and has raised the university’s average test scores, graduation rates and national rankings.