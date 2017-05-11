SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— State legislators passed some last-minute bills before the end of their regular session.

— A bill that passed both chambers would roll back the special lottery system in place for bear hunting along the coast.

— A Powdersville legislator officially announced he will challenge the incumbent South Carolina Secretary of State — even though its his own party.

— A Sullivan’s Island man has been indicted on charges related to vandalism at a prominent Civil War site in the Charleston harbor.