Haley veteran joins Gov. McMaster’s campaign

A veteran of Nikki Haley’s administration has joined Gov. Henry McMaster’s 2018 campaign.

Tim Pearson led both of Haley’s successful gubernatorial campaigns in 2010 and 2014 and served as her first chief-of-staff. He told The Post and Courier Friday that he has joined McMaster’s team as a general consultant.

Pearson told the newspaper his job will consist of offering strategic advice on issues. Pearson said that the McMaster campaign will hire someone else to serve as a day-to-day manager, but has not yet added new staff to the campaign.

The former chief-of-staff said he has had contact with McMaster’s office informally since the governor took over in late January after Haley became U.S. Ambassador to the UN.

Pearson said he has also plans to keep his corporate clients outside the state even while working with the Governor’s Office. He did not reveal the names of his corporate clients to the newspaper.