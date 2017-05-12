State Rep. Joshua Putnam announces his candidacy for SC of State

A Republican state legislator from Anderson County on Thursday officially announced his run for South Carolina Secretary of State.

State Rep. Joshua Putnam, R-Piedmont, said the office needs more transparency and easier access. “Over the next year we’re going to lay out our road map for what the potential and the benefit and what the secretary’s office should be to the everyday person in our state,” he said while announcing his candidacy ]at the Statehouse.

The Secretary of State’s office in South Carolina handles business filings and registers charities. Current Secretary of State Mark Hammond is also a Republican who would face Putnam in a primary should he run for reelection. Hammond has held the office since winning it in 2002.

Putnam said that the office needs to be a place where business can be done easily. “If you have a dream in South Carolina the office should help you with that dream,” he said. “It should not be a nightmare. Government should not be a nightmare.”

He said he wants to breathe new life into the office. “It’s time to refresh that leadership with new vision and new hope.”