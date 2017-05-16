Some South Carolina lawmakers want $1.5 million for opioid addiction treatment

A conference committee of South Carolina House and Senate members are trying to settle differences this week in each chamber’s budget proposals.

One notable difference is a House plan that seeks $1.5 million for opioid addiction treatment programs.

The Charleston Post and Courier reports both sides will decide whether or not to spend new money on more counseling and medication-assisted treatment programs that help people stop abusing prescription pills and heroin. The Senate did not set aside the money in its budget plan.

House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville, has made combating the increasing number of opioid overdoses a priority in his chamber. The House earlier this year created a special committee to look at the way prescription opioids and heroin are affecting the state.

More than 560 people died across the state due to an overdose related to prescription opioids or heroin in 2015, the most recent year available. That was more deaths than every other type of drug overdose combined.