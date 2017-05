Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Sen. Lindsey Graham said a special counsel’s appointment likely hampers Congress’s efforts to run their own investigation of Russian meddling.

— A Fort Mill-based home decor distributor hopes to create 245 new jobs when it expands into a new Indian Land facility.

— Authorities are investigating after a member of a logging crew discovered a body in Colleton County.

— Timeshare owners are now able to sue developers for violations in South Carolina.