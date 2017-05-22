New SC law requires car passengers under eight to be in restraint seats

Children up to age eight must be secured in at least a booster seat while riding in a vehicle under a new South Carolina law.

The measure signed by Gov. Henry McMaster on Friday requires all children under age two to also be in a rear-facing restraint. The state’s previous requirement was for children up to age one.

Lead sponsor State Rep. Beth Bernstein, D-Columbia, said the law’s previous maximum of six years old for booster seats had not changed since 1982 despite recommendations from manufacturers and national safety experts.

“When… the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) have these recommendations because it’s in the best interest of our children and infants for their safety, I think our laws should correlate with those recommendations,” she told South Carolina Radio Network.

Under the new law, children between two and four will be required to ride in a front-facing safety seat with a harness. A child who is four years or older — or has outgrown their forward-facing restraint — must be secured by a booster seat in a rear seat until they are either 8 years old or 57 inches (4′ 9″) tall. The indicator of when it’s safe for a child to stop using a booster is if a seat belt goes across the child’s thigh and hip rather than an abdomen. The upper belt should cross the child’s chest rather than their neck.

The proposal was among several offered by the legislature’s Joint Committee on Children as potential ways to reduce South Carolina’s child mortality rate, which remains above the national average. Supporters of the new law claim at least one individual 17 years or younger dies from a “preventable” transportation-related incident, although the statistic includes children killed by factors other than improper seatbelt use.