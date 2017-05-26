SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— A Spartanburg County man who admitted killing seven people over the course of 13 years will spend the rest of his life in prison.

— Investigators arrested Kohlhepp in November after discovering a missing Anderson woman chained inside a container on his Woodruff property.

— A Pickens County man has been arrested for holding Canadian woman captive after luring her to the Upstate by a promise of a modeling job.

— U.S. government forecasters expect warm ocean waters will fuel an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season.