Jury selection date set for Ladson man accused of trying to join ISIS

Jury selection for a South Carolina man accused of trying to join ISIS will get underway in July.

18-year-old Zakaryia Abdel Abdin was arrested by the FBI in March. According to a federal complaint, he was arrested at the Charleston International Airport as he was about board a flight to join ISIS.

He is charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIS, a designated foreign terrorist organization. Abdin is an American citizen, although his family is Syrian.

An affidavit filed against Abdin at the time of his indictment claims he sought help online from a person he thought was affiliated with ISIS, but was really an undercover FBI agent. Abdin told the agent he had pledged allegiance to ISIS in 2014 and was seeking help on how to join the terror group.

Abdin has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston without bond.

Federal court documents state that jury selection is scheduled to start July 11.