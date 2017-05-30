New app shows more than 300 African American history sites in SC

A new app released last week will allow residents and tourists to identify and visit more than 300 cultural sites and landmarks about African American history in South Carolina.

The Green Book of South Carolina is the first-ever mobile travel guide of its kind in the state. The South Carolina African American Heritage Commission said in a release that a majority of African Americans in the U.S. have “ancestral connections” to the Palmetto State.

“While South Carolina is full of history, the African-American history has never been explored by the mainstream,” Commission Vice President Jannie Harriot told South Carolina Radio Network.

Harriot says she considers the app unique because it is educational but also brings you to places that she feels are sacred to history like the Penn Center on St. Helena Island. Each entry includes a narrative defining the historic significance of the site, images and a link to directions and more. Users can browse listings via an A-Z directory, using a “zoomable” map, or by searching for different categories. In order to be included in the Green Book, sites must be listed on the National Register or have a state Historic Marker.

The app brings tourists to over 300 sites in all 46 counties of the state.

The original Green Book was an African American travel guide to safe harbors & welcoming establishments across the United States, first printed in 1936 by N.Y. postman Victor Green. This contemporary app is meant as an homage, while also seeking to raise the profile of oft-forgotten or marginalized historic sites and structures in South Carolina.