Brawl at T.L. Hanna High School in Anderson County

A sequence of fights at T.L. Hanna High School in Anderson County on Wednesday morning led to eleven students being taken into custody.

According to the Anderson Independent Mail, things were under control by mid-morning and school officials and deputies were combing through video footage to find out what happened.

A release from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a school resource officer was trying to break up an argument around 8 a.m., when several other fights suddenly started.

Three students were charged as adults and transported to the Anderson County Detention Center.

Eight others are being charged as juveniles. Their ages range from 15 to 17 years old. Those teens are being processed through the Department of Juvenile Justice.

All students are being charged with disturbing schools. The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.