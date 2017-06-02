University of South Carolina professor says U.S. exit from climate deal sends global message

A University of South Carolina environmental law professor said the U.S.’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement climate accord goes beyond just the natural impact.

Nathan Richardson told South Carolina Radio Network that it also sends the world a message about what could happen with other foreign agreements like trade deals. “I think that’s the real risk here beyond big short term changes in climate or energy policy,” said Richardson.

Richardson is not surprised by President Trump’s withdrawal from the pact, ssince he said the president made it clear during the campaign that he was going to do it.

On Thursday, Trump said the U.S. would reenter the Paris Accord after the agreement becomes a better deal for America. But since the agreement involves voluntary reduction goals set by the U.S., the president was not specific on what that deal would be.

Richardson said South Carolina may be impacted by climate. “Things like sea level rise,” he said. “Things like higher temperatures although the data is less certain on things like more storms, it may make changes in precipitation.”