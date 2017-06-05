Already bad peach season in South Carolina even worse than expected

This year’s peach season isn’t very sweet to farmers who rely on the fruit for a living.

After temperatures dropped below freezing several times in March, farmers expected that around 80 percent of South Carolina’s peach crop would die off. Now that the usual picking season has arrived, Black’s Peaches farm manager Beth Black said things are worse than they initially thought.

“Hopefully we can get 20 percent. But some of them now are producing little peaches but they are falling off of the tree, which is weird,” Black said. “So that’s why we might only have 15 percent.”

South Carolina is the second-largest peach producing state in the nation with an annual crop value of $90 million. The impact of losing 80 percent of a peach crop stretches beyond just farmers. Usually Black’s Peaches hires ten additional workers for the peach harvest, but this year they must make do with less help. “This year we haven’t done any hiring,” said Black. “You can’t think about it a whole lot but it does hurt the business tremendously when that is your main crop.” Black says the farm will have enough peaches to sell at their farm shop, but they will not be able to meet the demand from grocery stores and other vendors. To make up for those losses, Black hopes that customers will buy other produce from them to offset the financial troubles that stem from a lost crop.

“We just try to think of other things that we can sell. Like, hopefully people will want to buy more tomatoes, more squash, zucchini, that kind of thing but you just take it as a loss,” he said.