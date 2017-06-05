Committee considers borrowing $40.5 million to land new tire plant

A Chinese tire manufacturer plans to create hundreds of jobs with a new Orangeburg County plant, but the project is not yet officially announced.

Documents filed with the state Joint Bond Review Committee in advance of its Tuesday meeting reveal Wanli Tire Corporation has pledged to invest at least $400 million and create 400 new jobs when it opens. South Carolina’s Department of Commerce noted the details in its request to borrow approximately $40.5 million through bonds to pay for the project’s infrastructure, including access roads and a rail spur at the future site.

Commerce officials are not answering questions about the plans, saying they do not comment about deals that are not finalized. Should the Joint Bond Review Committee approve the request, it will then go to the State Fiscal Accountability Authority for final approval.

“The Project enhances the recruitment of industry and business to the State, facilitates the operation and growth of industry and businesses in the State, and thereby provides significant and substantial direct and indirect benefits to the State and its residents, including employment and other opportunities that such benefits outweigh the costs of the infrastructure,” Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt said in a letter to the committee.

Wanli would be the sixth tire manufacturer to open in South Carolina, which already exports the most tires each year of any state in the country. The Charleston Post & Courier notes an announcement from the company’s Chinese headquarters two months ago promised 1,200 jobs and 6 million tires per-year once it reaches full operational capacity.