Records show changes by companies building nuclear reactors in Fairfield County which drove up cost

Newly-released records show two South Carolina companies building two nuclear reactors in Fairfield County have made many changes to the construction project in Fairfield County, a big reason for its costs increasing by nearly $325 million.

The State newspaper reviewed records released by South Carolina’s Public Service Commission last month which tracked progress at the V.C. Summer reactors under construction near Jenkinsville. South Carolina Electric & Gas (SCE&G) holding company SCANA owns a majority stake in the project, while state-owned utility Santee Cooper owns 40 percent.

The documents were previously confidential until the commission released them May 24 with the blessings of both utilities. Commissioners deemed there was no reason to keep them secret after the project’s lead contractor Westinghouse Electric filed for bankruptcy.

The documents show budget cost overruns are the results of additional work not envisioned when SCE&G started the project in 2009. The biggest change order included $250 million to a nuclear reactor shield building, according to the S.C. Office of Regulatory Staff.

So far SCE&G ratepayers already have paid at least $1.4 billion for the construction of the two new reactors. Currently nearly 18 percent of a SCE&G customer’s bill is being used to finance the reactors’ construction. Customers have been hit with nine rate hikes to fund the work since construction started and it’s not clear if the commission would support another increase.

Prior to Westinghouse’s bankruptcy, SCE&G had hoped to have the first reactor online by 2021. However, that date looks very uncertain despite the utilities continuing work for now.