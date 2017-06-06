Deputy Hodges mourned and buried on Tuesday

Hundreds mourned the loss of Anderson County Deputy Devin Hodges at a memorial service on Tuesday.

Hodges family buried him at Oakbrook Memorial Park in Greenwood after a memorial service at the Anderson Civic Center. Hodges drowned in a boating accident during a training exercise on Lake Hartwell last week.

During the service, Anderson County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Jon Wilkerson remembered Hodges’ jovial nature by recalling all the pranks the deputy pulled on the office. After a lighthearted measure Wilkerson tearfully highlighted the deputy’s commitment to the community he served.

“He pursued crime relentless but always took time to love and encourage those who had committed the crimes,” Wilkerson said.

Fighting through tears, Wilkerson spoke directly Hodges family and thanked them for sharing their father and husband with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department.

“To Devin’s wife, children and family we want you to know that not only is he your hero; he is our hero too,” wept Wilkerson.

Deputy Hodges’ wife did not speak at his memorial service but released a video statement through the Anderson Police Department where Hodges worked. She said that while her husband died on the lake, being on the water was one his favorite things to do with the family.

“It was his safe spot, he said it was his reward for working hard on shift,” said Hodges.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said he drowned after his lifejacket was caught by the propeller and he was trapped under the boat. Members of the Anderson County deputies and representatives from the Army Corps of Engineers were holding the training event on Lake Hartwell at the time.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster requested all flags be flown at half-mast Tuesday in honor of Hodges. He is survived by his wife and four children.