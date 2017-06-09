Former state procurement official charged with embezzling purchase cards

A former employee in South Carolina’s procurement office is accused of abusing his position to tack personal purchases onto government cards.

State Law Enforcement Division warrants show 46-year-old Christopher Reidenbach was charged Wednesday with embezzlement of public funds, less than $10,000. The warrant accuses Reidenbach, who was then an employee at the Materials Management Office in the State Fiscal Accountability Authority (SFAA), of altering electronic procurement orders to buy computer equipment at some point between July 2015 and January 2016.

The warrant also claims Reidenbach used a state-issued credit card to buy more computer hardware through an Amazon Prime account and used the equipment for his home business. Reidenbach had served as administrator of the agency’s P-Card (purchasing card) program.

SLED said Reidenbach admitted to the charges and agents found the equipment in his home.

Reidenbach faces up to five years in prison and could be forced to repay the value of the hardware illegally purchased.