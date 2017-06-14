Duncan says he was at baseball practice where congressman, 4 others shot

South Carolina U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan said he may have seen the man who shot a Louisiana congressman and at least three others during a baseball team practice in Virginia Wednesday morning.

In a short Facebook post, Duncan said he left the Republican team practice for the upcoming congressional baseball game early in order to attend a meeting. Alexandria, Va., Police said a man fired dozens of shots at the practice, injuring House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.

“I am safe. I was at the Congressional baseball practice, but left before the shooting to catch an early meeting,” Duncan posted. “I believe I saw the shooter and am in the process of giving a statement to the police.”

Scalise is listed in critical condition following surgery, according to the hospital in Washington where he is staying. Two Capitol Police officers, a lobbyist for Tyson Foods and a House staffer were also shot. The officers are expected to survive, according to Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verdarosa. The staffer is also expected to recover. The lobbyist Matt Mika remains hospitalized with no official word on his condition.

Capitol Police said the shooter was shot by return fire from a bodyguard detail and was taken into custody. Later Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump said the shooter had died. Multiple reports identified the shooter as 66-year-old James Hodgkinson of Belleville, Il., although the information was not officially released as of noon Wednesday.

According to CNN Duncan said the man he thought may be the shooter had asked if the practicing baseball team were Republican or Democratic members of Congress. However, Duncan’s description (saying the man he spoke with wore running clothes) differed from other witnesses who said the suspect wore jeans.

But Duncan insisted he believes the man he spoke with was Hodgkinson. “(I) had an interaction with who I believe was the shooter based on the profile that I saw on TV,” he told a gaggle of reporters several hours later.

The annual congressional baseball game is played between Republican and Democratic members of the House and Senate. The game is played at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C., with the proceeds going to charity.