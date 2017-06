Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Congressman Jeff Duncan believes he spoke with the shooter at Wednesday’s Republican baseball team practice.

— SC’s junior U.S. Sen. Tim Scott made an impassioned plea for the country to come together.

— A new law signed by Gov. Henry McMaster would require the state come up with new methods to grade schools.

— Columbia Police say DNA left behind by a burglar helped link him to the killing of a homeowner who interrupted his crime.