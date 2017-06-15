Coast Guard finds no existing danger at Mt. Pleasant port terminal after caller claims ‘dirty bomb’

The Coast Guard said Thursday morning there is no existing danger to the Port of Charleston the U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday morning.

The 7th District Southeast office of the Coast Guard said it responded around 8 p.m. Wednesday to a possible hazard in four containers aboard the Maersk Memphis vessel docked in the port. The response led to the evacuation of the port’s Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant.

The Charleston Post and Courier reports the lockdown happened after an anonymous caller and a YouTube video mentioned a possible “dirty bomb” aboard the vessel. Coast Guard Lt. J.B. Zorn said each of the four containers the Coast Guard said, were scanned and cleared.

Authorities also created a on nautical mile “safety zone” around the Maersk while examining the threat.

Although it’s not clear if the caller went into specifics, a “dirty bomb” is a term used to describe explosives which have been combined with radioactive material.

Zorn said the individual who made the call and posted the video has been detained. He has not been identified or charges as of Thursday morning.