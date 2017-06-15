Six officers rescued following riot at Trenton prison over inmate’s cell phone

Two officers with the South Carolina Department of Corrections were treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a prison riot at the 611-inmate Trenton Correctional Institution in Edgefield County Wednesday night.

According to a Corrections Department spokesman, the prison deteriorated into chaos after officers discovered an inmate using a cell phone in the prison around 11:30 p.m.

When officers attempted to confiscate the phone, six officers were forced to barricade themselves inside one of the dorms due to an inmate uprising that resulted in significant damage.

Edgefield County and Aiken County SWAT teams made it inside the prison and were able to rescue all six officers. The Corrections Department says there was never any danger to the community because of the actions of law enforcement.

No inmates were injured.