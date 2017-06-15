South Carolina Department of Education student summer food program underway

South Carolina education agency kicked off its annual Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) this week, serving free nutritious meals to any child 18 and younger at sites across the state.

Education Superintendent Molly Spearman said the program is an effort to keep students’ skills sharp over the summer.

“They also have some activities to keep learning going over the summer,” said Spearman.

The Summer Food Service Program is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and administered by the state Department of Education. SFSP sites began operating earlier this month and will offer free meals to children 18 and under through August 11.

“Very excited about are summer feeding program. Sites are up and running all across South Carolina,” Spearman said.

Over 1,500 summer food sites are located in schools, churches, recreation centers, parks and other community facilities across South Carolina.

The Depatment of Education said SFSP served over 4 million meals last year.

Visit www.SCSummerFood.com of call 1-866-3-HUNGRY (348-6479) or 1-877-8-HAMBRE (342-6273) to find the closest summer food site.