Gov. McMaster to meet with Myrtle Beach leaders on wave of shootings

Governor Henry McMaster will be in Myrtle Beach on Thursday to talk with law enforcement and local officials after an outbreak of shootings over past few days.

The visit is in response to flareup of violence in the city last weekend, most notably a shooting on Ocean Boulevard that left seven people wounded and was viewed by millions on Facebook Live.

According to WMBF-TV, the meeting will include State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel as well as local law enforcement leaders.

On Saturday afternoon, a person was shot at Coastal Grand Mall and about the same time there was a report of shots at the Crown Reef Resort. On Tuesday, Acting Police Chief Amy Prock said the shooting was a botched drug deal.

Then, a few hours later, seven people were injured in a shooting on Ocean Boulevard just after midnight. The number included the accused shooter who fired into a crowd following a fight and a security guard who returned fire. Police have not released the identity of the suspect, saying they will wait until his release from a hospital.

On Sunday night, there was a report of shots being fired near the Dunes Village resort. No injuries were reported.

Myrtle Beach Police responded to a call of shots fired in the city’s downtown on Monday, but the department said the victim did not cooperate with investigators.