Regulators approve construction permit for Interstate 73

A proposed interstate which could eventually link Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand region with the rest of South Carolina received key approval from federal environmental regulators on Tuesday.

The Army Corps of Engineers approved a construction permit for the Interstate 73 route between a proposed junction with I-95 near Latta and the Carolina Bays Parkway outside Conway, according to a release from U.S. Rep. Tom Rice’s office. Construction is still not set and a funding source has to be identified before work can actually begin, but supporters say the approval is still important.

“It’s the major step,” Former state Transportation Commission chairman Mike Wooten said. “It’s the culmination of years of effort towards determining the route, initiating the permit, working with state and federal agencies… getting the permit for the project is the single biggest thing other than finishing.”

Approval had been expected once the Corps of Engineers signed off on an environmental impact statement last year which allowed the South Carolina Department of Transportation to purchase and preserve a 7,000-acre tract of swampland known as Gunter’s Island. The preservation was meant to offset the potential destruction of more than 4,200 linear feet of streams and 320 acres of wetlands by construction work.

But a huge hurdle still remains: funding. The state Department of Transportation has already made clear it will not fund the project without local governments shouldering the cost. Horry County leaders are trying to figure out how to raise the estimated $2.8 billion for their share of the project, whether through sales taxes or by making I-73 a toll route.

Conservation groups oppose the project, arguing instead for upgrades along the existing U.S. Highway 501 corridor which they insist would be less expensive and cause less environmental impact. But supporters insist a limited-access interstate is necessary to handle mass evacuations in the event of a hurricane.