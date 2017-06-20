SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— A proposed interstate which could eventually link Myrtle Beach with the rest of South Carolina received key approval.

— Polls close soon for voters in north central South Carolina as they decide who should replace U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney.

— South Carolina’s prisons chief is asking the nation’s top prosecutor for help combatting the dangers of cellphones behind bars.

— The Myrtle Beach City Council has wrapped up a special meeting at this hour in response to five shootings the past four days.