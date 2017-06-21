The construction of two nuclear reactors in South Carolina are so far behind schedule that developers could lose tax credits originally meant to encourage construction.
But a bill that passed the US House on Tuesday, proposed by SC Rep. Tom Rice would permanently extend almost $2 billion in tax credits to the developers of the reactors.
SCRN Evening Newscast (Audio)
The construction of two nuclear reactors in South Carolina are so far behind schedule that developers could lose tax credits originally meant to encourage construction.