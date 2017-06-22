Boeing laying off some at North Charleston plant

Boeing will lay off some workers at its 787 Dreamliner production facility and other operations in North Charleston.

The Post and Courier reports that these are the first layoffs in North Charleston since the company opened operations in South Carolina in 2009.

Boeing did not release a specific number of layoffs, with the memo stating only that it will be fewer than 200.

According to the newspaper the cuts are part of an effort to reduce costs in the company’s commercial airplane division to better compete with European rival Airbus.

Thousands of Boeing employees in Washington state have lost their jobs since the cost cutting program was announced in December, the layoffs did not impact North Charleston until now.

The layoffs will affect a wide range of managers and salaried workers, including: operations management; engineering; quality assurance; analysts; office administrators; and training personnel. Those employees will be offered varying severance packages and job placement programs.