Judge rules special prosecutor can remain on Statehouse corruption case

The special prosecutor in the statehouse corruption probe will remain on the case.

First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe will continue on as a special prosecutor in the Statehouse corruption probe following a judge’s ruling Friday. Indicted State Rep. Rick Quinn, R-Lexington, and his father questioned the legitimacy of a March raid on the elder Quinn’s political consulting firm by State Law Enforcement Division agents, saying the agents and Pascoe may have seized and improperly read documents protected by law.

But Circuit Court Judge Knox McMahon ruled he saw no indication of misconduct on Pascoe’s part and allowed the investigation to continue.

Quinn was indicted last month on two misconduct charges by the State Grand Jury under Pascoe’s guidance. The indictments accuse Quinn of not reporting $4.5 million his firms received from entities with business in the Statehouse. The solicitor has been leading the investigation because Attorney General Alan Wilson is a former client of the Richard Quinn & Associates firm.

Attorneys representing the Quinns had argued in a hearing earlier this month that SLED agents seized some material protected by attorney-client privilege. Pascoe responded at the hearing that the search was not unlawful and that SLED had procedures in place to ensure legally-protected material was not included in potential evidence in his case.

After the hearing, Quinn said he would continue to fight the charges, claiming his lack of reporting followed the previous guidelines of the House Ethics Committee. Quinn has previously claimed he no longer has ties to his father’s firm, which Solicitor Pascoe disputes.

“All of these allegations were either actions that I had approved by the regulatory authorities who are responsible for approving those activities or the allegations are just false,” Rep. Quinn told reporters after the hearing. “So this is just the first step in a long process for me to win my name back and to prove that I have been an honorable representative with my constituents.”