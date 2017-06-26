Haley tweets about being target of ‘hateful’ jeers on Pride Parade route

Former South Carolina governor and current United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley took to social media to say she and her family were booed near New York City’s Gay Pride Parade Sunday evening.

Haley posted on her Twitter account that she, her husband, their son and friends were leaving a restaurant on the Pride Parade route when they received jeers and “hateful” comments.

“Disrespect and hate will never accomplish anything,” Haley tweeted. “Our country is better than this.”

During her time as governor, Haley opposed same-sex marriage legislation saying marriage should be between a man and a woman. She also supported Attorney General Alan Wilson’s efforts to appeal a federal judge’s ruling in 2014 which struck down the state constitution’s ban.

The State newspaper reports that Pride leaders are concerned about President Donald Trump’s agenda and this year the parade was headed by groups more focused on protest than celebration.

Grand marshals included the American Civil Liberties Union and were chosen to represent facets of a “resistance” movement.