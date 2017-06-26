Springfield police chief arrested for actions in previous job

The police chief of the small town of Springfield has been charged with misconduct after state investigators looked into his actions during a previous job.

The charge stems from LaCra Jenkins’ time in his previous job as a captain for recruiting and field services for the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office. He was fired in 2015 for undisclosed reasons, although Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said at the time that the State Law Enforcement Division was investigating.

SLED warrants released after Jenkins’ arrest on Friday accused him of purposely withholding payments from other deputies for off-duty assignments. Instead, the warrant says, Jenkins kept a part of the money for himself and told the deputies to lie if asked about the payment and say he himself had worked part of the assignment.

Springfield is a small town of roughly 500 residents located roughly 20 miles west of Orangeburg.

According to the Orangeburg Times and Democrat, a magistrate set Jenkins’ bond at $7,500. He faces up to a year in prison and a $1,000 fine, if convicted.