Feds investigate how Todd Kohlhepp got weapons

Federal officials want to know how an Upstate serial killer was able to collect a cache of weapons for years after a prior kidnapping conviction made it illegal for him to buy guns.

According The Herald-Journal of Spartanburg, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are investigating Todd Kohlhepp’s ability to obtain the weapons.

Kohlhepp was convicted of raping a 14-year-old neighbor at gunpoint in 1987. Since the conviction was a felony, federal law required Kohlhepp’s name be listed in a database which gun sellers must check before selling him any firearms.

He was sentenced to life in prison last month after pleading guilty to the murders of seven people. Kohlhepp was arrested last year after a missing Anderson woman was rescued from a shipping container on his Spartanburg County property. Investigators later found the body of the woman’s fiancé as well as those of a missing Spartanburg County couple. He later confessed to killing four people at the Superbike Motorsports store in Chesnee in 2003.

The newspaper reported Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said investigators think Kohlhepp was able to get most of the weapons through straw purchases.