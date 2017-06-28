Samsung to open appliance plant in Newberry County

Samsung announced Wednesday it has reached an agreement with the state of South Carolina to open a home appliance manufacturing plant in Newberry County, creating over 900 jobs at the site.

The $380 million facility will be located in a former Caterpillar plant which the company closed last year. A Samsung announcement said the site will produce some of its home appliance brands, such as washing machines. The company plans to start manufacturing operations in early 2018 and hopes to create over 950 local jobs by 2020.

Samsung Electronics America President and CEO Tim Baxter told South Carolina Radio Network that the factory will produce a line of the brand’s products. “We’re going to be focused on our laundry products in particular washing machines,” said Baxter.

Samsung said it began contemplating an expansion of its U.S. production base nearly three years ago and started discussions with South Carolina in fall 2016.

“We think we will yield nearly a thousand jobs when it is fully operational. And we’re very excited about it and in selecting Newberry as a partner in this process,” Baxter said.

The company held a formal announcement in Newberry at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Samsung already operates a call center in Greenville that supports 800 full time and contracted jobs.

South Carolina is offering job development tax credits for the new operation.