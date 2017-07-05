Cost of rent can cause homelessness for some veterans coming out of prison

New federal funding could help hundreds of veterans escape homelessness or find work after incarceration.

The U.S. Department of Labor gave the Fast Forward program in South Carolina more than $400,000 last week to help support unemployed veterans looking to rejoin the workforce in the state. Fast Forward Executive Director Dee Albritton said the difference between homelessness and a stable career for veterans coming out of prison can come down to the price of a single month’s rent. With the grant from the labor department, Albritton’s organization will use funding to help find transportation for veterans to get to work or buy new clothes. Those small costs, Albritton says, can be prohibitive to keeping a stable job.

“Perhaps they are getting started back and they are making $10 an hour or maybe even a little less than that,” Albritton said. “Their entire checks can be eaten up just in transportation to and from work.”

Fast Forward offers job training in various industries to meet the diverse range in skill and education. This is the third time that Fast Forward has received the grant in seven years of operation. With the funding from the Labor Dept. grant, Albritton will introduce a new program that gives veterans on the job training with business owners in the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association.

“It’s never as easy as just finding someone a job,” said Albritton. “It’s making sure that they can physically do the job, they can get back and forth to the job, that they have the skills that they need for the new job.”

Albritton says her organization serves a very diverse range of veterans coming out of prison or homelessness, but all of them need simple bare necessities to get on their feet. She says that anyone can find themselves homeless after medical scares or deaths in the family. She’s worked with veterans who have a Master’s degree while others have little education outside of the military.

“We’ve placed people in every range,” said Albritton. “I have people who are now making over $100,000 a year and people who are making $7.50 an hour.”

In a yearly assessment that ended in June, the Fast Forward program found that they helped 267 veterans find financial resources or employment in the last year. Albritton says she stunned when she get reminded about the how little money it takes to help someone get out of homelessness and find stable employment.

“If you think about your own rent or your house payment, if you don’t pay rent this month then in all likelihood you’ll be out next month right?” Albritton said. “So it is just the amount of a rent check.”