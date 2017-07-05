SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— A pipeline company has settled with Belton farmers over a more than 360,000-gallons gas spill that occurred on their property.

— Prison authorities are warning about a potentially dangerous inmate who escaped from a maximum-security facility in Dorchester County.

— A North Charleston man is suing police after he spent two years in jail for a killing that evidence shows he did not commit.

— Congressman Jeff Duncan said he wants to know more about why he was included on a list of names written by the congressional baseball shooter.