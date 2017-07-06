SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— South Carolina’s Election Commission said it would not submit voter information sought by a White House advisory commission.

— However, the state’s Republican Party chairman indicated he would use his rights as a registered voter to obtain the information himself.

— An inmate who has escaped twice from maximum-security prisons in South Carolina remains on the run.

— Wednesday’s heat prompted the city of Charleston to order that horse-drawn carriage companies keep their animals in the stable.