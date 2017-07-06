Volvo’s aim for electric fleet of cars won’t impact Berkeley County plant

Volvo aims to end its relationship with combustion engines and get cozier with electric vehicles.

The car company announced Tuesday that it intends to switch its entire fleet of cars to electric-based engines in 2019, the year after it opens a new production plant in South Carolina.

Volvo Product and Technology specialist Jim Nichols said the company’s new commitment to electric cars won’t impact the Berkeley County plant.

“In the short term, there are no current plan changes to the factory in South Carolina,” said Nichols. “We have announced that we will be building the S60 sedan at that facility and we are still on track to complete that with the first car starting to roll off of the assembly line towards the end of 2018.”

The S60 sedan is not part of Volvo’s electric conversion because the car will go into production in 2018 a year before the change to electric engines. It has a combustion based engine that gets over 30 miles per gallon.

Volvo invested over $500 million to build its first plant in the United States in Berkeley County, slated to open in 2018.

“We are very excited to be building cars in South Carolina but at this time though the electrification plans do not have a direct impact on those plans,” Nichols said.

The planned 2.3 million square-foot plant aims to build around 100,000 cars a year. The company said it hopes to create up to 2,000 jobs at the site by 2020.