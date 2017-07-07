South Carolina prison officials say an inmate who escaped from a maximum security state prison in Dorchester County Tuesday was captured in Austin, Texas early Friday morning.

46-year-old Jimmy Causey was apprehended by the Texas Rangers around 4 a.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC).

At a press conference Friday morning SCDC Director Bryan Stirling said Causey likely used a cellphone and a drone in his escape attempt.

“We also potentially believe that a drone was used to help him get the contraband in to escape,” Stirling told reporters. “We still have to investigate that fact. We a hundred percent know a cellphone or multiple cellphones were used while he was incarcerated.”

Sterling said Causey was able to fool guards at lights out. “He used a makeshift dummy to fake staff out that he was still in his bed,” Sterling said. Investigators believe Causey escaped around 8 p.m. Tuesday, but his absence was not discovered until a headcount at 2 p.m. the following day.

The director would not say why officers at the prison failed to keep track of Causey, but said the inmate would not have been able to escape if proper procedures were followed. SCDC is continuing its investigation, he said.

This was the second time Causey escaped from a state maximum-security prison. In 2005 while serving time at the Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia, Causey hid in a dumpster and was carried off the prison grounds by a garbage truck.

The former Hopkins native is serving a life sentence for the 2002 kidnapping and armed robbery of defense attorney Jack Swerling of Columbia. Swerling had served as Causey’s lawyer on two previous occasions.