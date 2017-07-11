Frozen food producer says it will hire 700 new jobs at Florence County plant

A frozen food producer said it plans to eventually add 700 new jobs when it expands in Florence County over the next seven years.

Ruiz Foods Products, Inc., said Tuesday it will invest $80 million to add more production lines to its manufacturing facility outside Quinby. The California-based company currently employs 500 people after moving into the former Heinz plant three years ago. Ruiz’s best known frozen food brand is El Monterey burritos and tacos.

“The growing demand for our products requires we increase capacity as we continue to service our existing and continually-growing East Coast customer base,” company President and CEO Rachel Cullen said. “This seven-year expansion plan will allow us to do just that.”

Governor Henry McMaster was present at the announcement Tuesday morning, one of several trips he has made to the Pee Dee for large economic development announcements since becoming governor.

“My prediction is, it’s really going to grow,” he told reporters after the event.

The state awarded a $1 million Closing Fund grant to Florence County to assist with the costs of building construction.