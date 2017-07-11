Lt. Gov. Bryant says he’ll make decision on run for governor this summer

Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, R-Anderson, said he has not made a decision yet on whether or not he will run for governor next year, even as he filed a campaign finance report this week.

Bryant reported $100,825 in contributions were made during the past three months. He told the Anderson Independent Mail newspaper that about $40,000 was transferred from his former state Senate campaign account to a lieutenant governor’s account set up earlier this year. He said the rest came from campaign donations.

Starting with the 2018 gubernatorial election the candidates for governor and lieutenant governor will run on the same party ticket. Bryant said he intends to decide later this summer if he will run for governor in 2018.

Bryant served in the Senate for 11 years until February, when he agreed to step down and briefly be elected Senate President pro tempore simultaneous with then-Gov. Nikki Haley’s resignation. Under state law, he then replaced Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster when the latter was promoted to governor.

Gov. Henry McMaster plans to seek a full term as governor next year. Two other Republicans — former state Department of Health and Environmental Control director Catherine Templeton and former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill — already plan on running in the Republican primary against McMaster.