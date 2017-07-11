Wood products company announces first East Coast facility in Chester County

A wood products company based in the Pacific Northwest announced Tuesday it will establish its first East Coast facility in Chester County.

Roseburg Forest Products said its new engineered wood products plant outside Richburg will create 145 new jobs once operational, in a release Tuesday. The company plans to build a new facility on land just off SC Highway 9 with a scheduled summer 2019 open date.

“This is an exciting strategic growth opportunity in a business that has done well for us,” Roseburg President and CEO Grady Mulbery said in the statement. “With the continued increase in housing starts in the southeastern U.S., we see ongoing demand growth for engineered wood products in the region and elsewhere.”

The Oregon-based company makes lumber, plywood, wood chips and more. Chester County Economic Development Director Karlisa Dean said said Roseburg is trying to better serve the markets outside of its current Northwest facilities.

“It’s a great investment, $200 million… it gives opportunities to the citizens of this county,” Dean told South Carolina Radio Network.

Despite the two-year construction timeline, the company said hiring for the new positions will begin next spring. Chester County had the state’s eighth-highest unemployment rate among counties in May, with 5.1 percent of its workforce reported jobless.

Roseburg plans to close on the property within the next 30 days. Dean would not give specifics on the incentives offered to the company until Chester County Council votes on the package, likely next month. The state Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development tax credits for the project.